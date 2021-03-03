Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 04, 2021

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.003 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NUW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -92.31% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.38, the dividend yield is .22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NUW was $16.38, representing a -5.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.27 and a 35.15% increase over the 52 week low of $12.12.

