Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.039 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NUW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that NUW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.97, the dividend yield is 2.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NUW was $16.97, representing a -1.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.22 and a 40.02% increase over the 52 week low of $12.12.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NUW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

