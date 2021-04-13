Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.039 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NUW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.33% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.64, the dividend yield is 2.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NUW was $16.64, representing a -3.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.27 and a 16.06% increase over the 52 week low of $14.34.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NUW Dividend History page.

