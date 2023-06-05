Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.49 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $13.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.49%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.02%, the lowest has been 2.59%, and the highest has been 3.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.90 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NUW is 0.17%, a decrease of 3.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.63% to 6,204K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

1607 Capital Partners holds 1,451K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,451K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUW by 3.73% over the last quarter.

Karpus Management holds 1,117K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,125K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUW by 6.83% over the last quarter.

Tortoise Investment Management holds 441K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 381K shares, representing an increase of 13.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUW by 106,505.79% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 302K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 301K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUW by 9.00% over the last quarter.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 301K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 205K shares, representing an increase of 31.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUW by 47.54% over the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund's primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and its secondary objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return. The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax (AMT). The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment, or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated below investment quality or judged by the manager to be of comparable quality, of which up to 10% of its managed assets may be rated below B-/B3 or of comparable quality. The Fund may invest in inverse floating rate municipal securities, also known as tender option bonds. The Fund's use of tender option bonds to more efficiently implement its investment strategy may create up to 10% effective leverage.

