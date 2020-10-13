Dividends
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUV) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.031 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NUV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 35th quarter that NUV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.84, the dividend yield is 3.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NUV was $10.84, representing a -2.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.15 and a 30.6% increase over the 52 week low of $8.30.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NUV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NUV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have NUV as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (MCEF)
  • VanEck Vectors ETF Trust (XMPT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMPT with an increase of 8.33% over the last 100 days. MCEF has the highest percent weighting of NUV at 4.25%.

