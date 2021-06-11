Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUV) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.031 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NUV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 43rd quarter that NUV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.48, the dividend yield is 3.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NUV was $11.48, representing a -4.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.97 and a 15.96% increase over the 52 week low of $9.90.

Interested in gaining exposure to NUV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NUV as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors ETF Trust (NUV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMPT with an increase of 4.4% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NUV at 3.45%.

