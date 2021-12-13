Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUV) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.028 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NUV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that NUV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.39, the dividend yield is 3.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NUV was $10.39, representing a -13.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.97 and a 2.16% increase over the 52 week low of $10.17.

NUV is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the nuv Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NUV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NUV as a top-10 holding:

VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF (XMPT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMPT with an decrease of -2.13% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NUV at 2.97%.

