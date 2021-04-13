Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUV) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.031 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NUV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 41st quarter that NUV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.26, the dividend yield is 3.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NUV was $11.26, representing a -5.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.97 and a 20.69% increase over the 52 week low of $9.33.

This marks the 41st quarter that NUV has paid the same dividend.

Interested in gaining exposure to NUV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NUV as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors ETF Trust (XMPT)

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (MCEF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MCEF with an increase of 7.38% over the last 100 days. XMPT has the highest percent weighting of NUV at 3.48%.

