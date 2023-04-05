Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NEA) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund said on April 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.42 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 13, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.03 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.81%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.87%, the lowest has been 4.26%, and the highest has been 6.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.47 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 2.24 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.35%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 320 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEA is 0.35%, a decrease of 15.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.06% to 84,453K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harbour Investments holds 24K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing a decrease of 75.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEA by 50.21% over the last quarter.

J.w. Cole Advisors holds 11K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEA by 0.75% over the last quarter.

United Capital Financial Advisers holds 144K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares, representing a decrease of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEA by 2.13% over the last quarter.

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP holds 150K shares.

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management holds 426K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 517K shares, representing a decrease of 21.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEA by 27.51% over the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax (AMT) applicable to individuals, by investing in an actively managed portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities. Up to 35% of its managed assets may be rated BBB and below at the time of purchase or, if unrated, judged to be of comparable quality by the Fund's portfolio team, and the Fund uses leverage. Effective 08 Feb 2021, Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUM) was reorganized into Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA). The total pre-and post-reorganization distributions for each fund are equal to or greater than the prior month’s distribution.

