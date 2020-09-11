Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NVG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that NVG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.65, the dividend yield is 4.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NVG was $15.65, representing a -8.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.15 and a 35.5% increase over the 52 week low of $11.55.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NVG Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to NVG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NVG as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors ETF Trust (XMPT)

WisdomTree International SmallCap Fund (DLS)

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (MCEF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DLS with an increase of 20.59% over the last 100 days. XMPT has the highest percent weighting of NVG at 7.87%.

