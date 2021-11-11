Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.068 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NVG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that NVG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.51, the dividend yield is 4.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NVG was $17.51, representing a -4.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.27 and a 10.13% increase over the 52 week low of $15.90.

NVG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the nvg Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NVG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NVG as a top-10 holding:

VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF (XMPT)

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (MCEF)

Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (PGAL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MCEF with an decrease of -0.76% over the last 100 days. XMPT has the highest percent weighting of NVG at 8.05%.

