Dividends
NVG

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 25, 2019

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 25, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.054 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 02, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NVG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.15, the dividend yield is 4.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NVG was $16.15, representing a -5.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.02 and a 20.97% increase over the 52 week low of $13.35.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NVG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NVG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have NVG as a top-10 holding:

  • VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT)
  • First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (MCEF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MCEF with an increase of 2.28% over the last 100 days. XMPT has the highest percent weighting of NVG at 7.85%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVG


Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular