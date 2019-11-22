Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 25, 2019

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 25, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.054 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 02, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NVG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.15, the dividend yield is 4.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NVG was $16.15, representing a -5.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.02 and a 20.97% increase over the 52 week low of $13.35.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NVG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NVG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NVG as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT)

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (MCEF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MCEF with an increase of 2.28% over the last 100 days. XMPT has the highest percent weighting of NVG at 7.85%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.