Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.068 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NVG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NVG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.7, the dividend yield is 4.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NVG was $16.7, representing a -3.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.29 and a 44.59% increase over the 52 week low of $11.55.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NVG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NVG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NVG as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors ETF Trust (XMPT)

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (MCEF)

Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (PGAL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PGAL with an increase of 16.7% over the last 100 days. XMPT has the highest percent weighting of NVG at 8.02%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.