Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.098 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NVG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $17.84, the dividend yield is 6.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NVG was $17.84, representing a -2.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.27 and a 12.2% increase over the 52 week low of $15.90.

NVG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the nvg Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to NVG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NVG as a top-10 holding:

VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF (XMPT)

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (MCEF)

Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (PGAL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PGAL with an increase of 0.56% over the last 100 days. XMPT has the highest percent weighting of NVG at 8.18%.

