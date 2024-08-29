News & Insights

Nuvectis's NXP800 Granted FDA Orphan Drug Designation For ARID1a-Deficient Ovarian Cancers

August 29, 2024 — 10:08 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NVCT) announced on Thursday that the FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation for NXP800, aimed at treating AT-rich interactive domain-containing protein 1a or ARID1a-deficient ovarian, fallopian tube, and primary peritoneal cancers.

Orphan Drug Designation is granted to drugs or biologics intended to treat a rare disease or condition.

NXP800 is characterized as an oral, small molecule that may represent a first-in-class GCN2 kinase activator.

The company intends to release an update on the study's data in the fall of 2024.

