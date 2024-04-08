Nuvectis Pharma: Data Confirms Robust Activity Of NXP900 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NVCT) said its NXP900, in combination with Osimertinib, showed robust activity in non-small cell lung cancer cell lines. This confirmed data previously published by the research team at Astra Zeneca. The combination reversed resistance to osimertinib versus osimertinib alone.

Also, NXP900 showed potent, single agent, antiproliferative activity in anaplastic lymphoma kinase-resistant NSCLC cells and synergistic effects in combination with alectinib in alectinib sensitive cells. Alectinib is the active ingredient in Alecensa, an ALK inhibitor approved for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

