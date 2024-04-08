News & Insights

Markets
NVCT

Nuvectis Pharma: Data Confirms Robust Activity Of NXP900 - Quick Facts

April 08, 2024 — 09:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NVCT) said its NXP900, in combination with Osimertinib, showed robust activity in non-small cell lung cancer cell lines. This confirmed data previously published by the research team at Astra Zeneca. The combination reversed resistance to osimertinib versus osimertinib alone.

Also, NXP900 showed potent, single agent, antiproliferative activity in anaplastic lymphoma kinase-resistant NSCLC cells and synergistic effects in combination with alectinib in alectinib sensitive cells. Alectinib is the active ingredient in Alecensa, an ALK inhibitor approved for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVCT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.