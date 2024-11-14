Nuvectis Pharma reports data from Phase 1b study of NXP800

Nuvectis Pharma (NVCT) reported encouraging data from the Phase 1b study evaluating NXP800 in patients with platinum resistant ARID1a-mutated ovarian cancer. Platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian cancer is a serious condition that carries a poor prognosis with an estimated life expectancy of approximately one year from diagnosis. The NXP800 development program in this disease was granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and NXP800 was granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for the treatment of ARID1a deficient ovarian, fallopian tube and primary peritoneal cancers. The Phase 1b interim data reported earlier this year included four patients evaluable for safety, of which three experienced Grade 4 thrombocytopenia. Subsequently, in the eight patients treated with NXP800 using the intermittent dosing schedule, the highest grade of thrombocytopenia observed was Grade 2. Other than thrombocytopenia, the most common treatment emergent adverse events included nausea, fatigue, vomiting, diarrhea and constipation, the majority of which being Grade 1-2.

