(RTTNews) - Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NVCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, has priced its underwritten public offering of 2.7 million shares of common stock at $5.00 per share.

The offering, set to close on February 6, 2025, is expected to generate gross proceeds of $13.5 million.

Currently, NVCT is trading at $7.40 up by 5.71%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.