Nuvectis Pharma Prices $100 Mln Offering Of Shares; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NVCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, priced an offering of 5 million shares at $20.00 per share, with expected gross proceeds of $100 million.The offering is expected to close on or about July 1, 2026.

Nuvectis' development pipeline includes NXP100, an investigational complement Factor B inhibitor for complement-mediated diseases, and oncology drug candidates NXP900 and NXP200 for advanced cancers, including central nervous system cancer, colorectal cancer, melanoma, and non-small cell lung cancer.

In addition, Nuvectis has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 0.75 million shares at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Nuvectis intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to advance its development programs NXP100, NXP200, and NXP900, hire additional personnel, make capital expenditures, cover operating costs, and for other general corporate purposes.

Cantor is acting as the sole bookrunner for the offering.

NVCT has traded between $5.55 and $29.27 over the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $28.53, up 4.93%.

In the overnight market, NVCT is down $17.67% at $23.49.

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