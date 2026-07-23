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Nuvectis' Partner Haisco Wins NMPA Marketing Approval For Ciprocopan In Rare Blood Disorder

July 23, 2026 — 12:01 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NVCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced on Thursday the receipt of marketing approval from the Chinese regulatory board, National Medicinal Products Administration (NMPA) for Ciprocopan in treating patients with Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria.

Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) is a rare, acquired blood disorder marked by the destruction of red blood cells, leading to anemia, fatigue, and an increased risk of blood clots and other complications.

NXP100 is an investigational, orally administered, once-daily small-molecule Factor B inhibitor designed to block the alternative complement pathway. The drug is being developed for complement-mediated diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, IgA nephropathy and C3 glomerulopathy.

The approval was based on Haisco's broad completed Phase 3 trial conducted on PNH patients who were previously untreated with complement inhibitors. The trial met all primary and secondary endpoints, with ciprocopan demonstrating superiority over Soliris (eculizumab) in treatment-naïve PNH patients.

The study showed improved hemoglobin levels, reducing transfusion requirements, and the drug demonstrated a favorable safety profile.

Nuvectis stated that Ciprocopan could potentially become an effective therapy in multiple complement-mediated diseases, offering a convenient long-term treatment option for patients requiring lifelong therapy.

NVCT is trading down 1.74% at $18.95.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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