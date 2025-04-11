$NUVB stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NUVB stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,492,252 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $NUVB:
$NUVB Insider Trading Activity
$NUVB insiders have traded $NUVB stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NUVB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID HUNG (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 500,000 shares for an estimated $820,220 and 0 sales.
- JUNYUAN JERRY WANG (CEO, ANHEART THERAPEUTICS LTD.) sold 56,361 shares for an estimated $162,883
$NUVB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $NUVB stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC removed 19,209,643 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,097,650
- FMR LLC added 16,046,701 shares (+54.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,684,224
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 4,913,820 shares (+45.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,070,761
- LAURION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 4,900,000 shares (+307.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,034,000
- MPM BIOIMPACT LLC added 4,164,178 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,076,713
- OCTAGON CAPITAL ADVISORS LP removed 2,968,606 shares (-24.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,896,491
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,567,783 shares (+9.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,170,302
$NUVB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NUVB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025
