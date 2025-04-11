$NUVB stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NUVB stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,492,252 of trading volume.

$NUVB Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $NUVB:

$NUVB insiders have traded $NUVB stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NUVB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID HUNG (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 500,000 shares for an estimated $820,220 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JUNYUAN JERRY WANG (CEO, ANHEART THERAPEUTICS LTD.) sold 56,361 shares for an estimated $162,883

$NUVB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $NUVB stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NUVB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NUVB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025

