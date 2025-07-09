$NUVB stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NUVB stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $12,658,220 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $NUVB (you can track the company live on Quiver's $NUVB stock page):
$NUVB Insider Trading Activity
$NUVB insiders have traded $NUVB stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NUVB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID HUNG (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $1,713,720 and 0 sales.
- COLLEEN SJOGREN (Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $90,350
- KERRY WENTWORTH (CHIEF REGULATORY OFFICER) has made 2 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $89,740 and 0 sales.
- DONGFANG LIU (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $50,024
- STACY MARKEL (CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $17,100
- PHILIPPE SAUVAGE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 7,300 shares for an estimated $13,215 and 0 sales.
$NUVB Hedge Fund Activity
$NUVB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of $NUVB stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- OCTAGON CAPITAL ADVISORS LP removed 8,721,907 shares (-94.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,350,556
- FMR LLC added 5,313,653 shares (+11.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,352,029
- LAURION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 3,379,602 shares (+52.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,948,099
- ROSALIND ADVISORS, INC. added 2,451,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,314,640
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,298,131 shares (+52.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,284,710
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 1,265,730 shares (+103.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,227,684
- KNOLL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,025,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,804,000
$NUVB Analyst Ratings
$NUVB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NUVB in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 06/25/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/17/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/11/2025
- Jones Trading issued a "Buy" rating on 03/12/2025
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/10/2025
$NUVB Price Targets
$NUVB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NUVB recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $NUVB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Silvan Tuerkcan from JMP Securities set a target price of $6.0 on 06/25/2025
- Leonid Timashev from RBC Capital set a target price of $6.0 on 06/17/2025
- David Nierengarten from Wedbush set a target price of $5.0 on 06/11/2025
- Soumit Roy from Jones Trading set a target price of $10.0 on 03/12/2025
- Robert Burns from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $10.0 on 03/10/2025
