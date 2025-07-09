$NUVB stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NUVB stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $12,658,220 of trading volume.

$NUVB Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $NUVB (you can track the company live on Quiver's $NUVB stock page ):

$NUVB insiders have traded $NUVB stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NUVB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID HUNG (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $1,713,720 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. COLLEEN SJOGREN (Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $90,350

KERRY WENTWORTH (CHIEF REGULATORY OFFICER) has made 2 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $89,740 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DONGFANG LIU (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $50,024

STACY MARKEL (CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $17,100

PHILIPPE SAUVAGE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 7,300 shares for an estimated $13,215 and 0 sales.

$NUVB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of $NUVB stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NUVB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NUVB in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 06/25/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/17/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/11/2025

Jones Trading issued a "Buy" rating on 03/12/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/10/2025

$NUVB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NUVB recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $NUVB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Silvan Tuerkcan from JMP Securities set a target price of $6.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Leonid Timashev from RBC Capital set a target price of $6.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 David Nierengarten from Wedbush set a target price of $5.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Soumit Roy from Jones Trading set a target price of $10.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Robert Burns from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $10.0 on 03/10/2025

