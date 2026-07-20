Nuvation Updates Positive Safusidenib Data From Phase 2 Trial; Expands IDH1 Glioma Trials

(RTTNews) - Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB), an oncology company, announced Monday updated positive long-term follow-up data from the Phase 2 J201 study evaluating safusidenib in chemotherapy- and radiotherapy-naïve patients with grade 2 IDH1-mutant glioma.

The company also announced two expansion studies to evaluate safusidenib across the broader IDH1-mutant glioma landscape.

Gliomas are the most common adult brain tumours. According to the company's estimate, in the U.S., about 2,500 patients are diagnosed annually with IDH-mutant gliomas, over 95% of which carry an IDH1 mutation. Notably, the disease remains incurable despite relatively longer survival in patients with IDH1-mutant tumours.

Safusidenib is an investigational oral, brain-penetrant selective IDH1 inhibitor being developed for IDH1-mutant gliomas.

According to the company, Safusidenib has demonstrated durable responses and delayed disease progression in Phase 1 and 2 studies.

Under the updated long-term data from the Phase 2 J201 study involving 27 patients in Japan, safusidenib achieved a centrally assessed confirmed overall response rate of 51.9% at a median follow-up of 38.8 months.

And according to the company, Median progression-free survival was not reached, with a 36-month PFS rate of 79.1%. Responses remained durable, with only one responder experiencing disease progression, and no new safety signals were reported.

With an additional year of follow-up, safusidenib demonstrated increased and deeper responses while maintaining a consistent and manageable safety profile.

In addition, Nuvation Bio will initiate two new safusidenib studies to expand its development program.

The Phase 3 G307 trial will enrol about 140 newly diagnosed grade 2 IDH1-mutant glioma patients outside the U.S. in regions where Vorasidenib is not expected to be available.

The primary endpoint is PFS as assessed by blinded independent central review (BICR), while secondary endpoints include ORR, time to next intervention, duration of response, and time to response.

The Phase 2 G209 trial will enrol up to 40 U.S. patients with grade 2 or 3 IDH1-mutant glioma whose disease progressed after vorasidenib treatment and who are delaying radiation or chemotherapy.

The primary endpoint is ORR by BICR, with a number of secondary endpoints, including tumour growth rate (TGR), an emerging way of assessing early anti-tumour activity.

Nuvation shares are currently trading up 11.38% at $6.46.

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