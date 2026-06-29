Nuvation Bio Stock Is Up 190% Despite Recent Pressure. Should Investors Care About This $753,000 Insider Sale?

Key Points

According to a Form 4 filing, a Nuvation Bio executive reported selling 125,000 Class A shares for a total value of $753,000 on June 23, 2026.

This transaction represented 79.32% of Markel Stacy’s direct Class A holdings, reducing the direct position to 32,591 shares, though she also retains significant exposure through stock options.

The sale was executed via direct ownership following the immediate exercise of options; no indirect entities participated in the transaction.

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On June 23, 2026, Stacy Markel, Chief People Officer at Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB), exercised 125,000 options for Class A Common Stock and sold the resulting shares for a transaction value of approximately $753,000, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 125,000 Transaction value ~$753K Post-transaction Class A common shares (direct) 32,591 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$197K

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($6.03); post-transaction value based on June 23, 2026 market close (value: $196,849.64).

Key questions

What was the structure and economic rationale of this insider sale?

This transaction involved the exercise of 125,000 stock options immediately followed by the sale of the resulting Class A shares, providing liquidity while converting derivative holdings into cash without affecting indirect or trust-held interests.

This transaction involved the exercise of 125,000 stock options immediately followed by the sale of the resulting Class A shares, providing liquidity while converting derivative holdings into cash without affecting indirect or trust-held interests. How materially did the sale alter Markel Stacy's equity exposure to Nuvation Bio Inc?

The direct Class A position was reduced by 79.32%, with 32,591 shares remaining, but Markel continues to control 629,810 options outstanding, which, if exercised, could significantly restore equity exposure.

The direct Class A position was reduced by 79.32%, with 32,591 shares remaining, but Markel continues to control 629,810 options outstanding, which, if exercised, could significantly restore equity exposure. Did the trade occur under a pre-established plan?

Yes, the shares were sold pursuant to a trading plan adopted in December 2025.

Yes, the shares were sold pursuant to a trading plan adopted in December 2025. How does the transaction size compare to prior insider activities and remaining capacity?

This is Markel’s only sale event in over five years of reporting history with the company.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 6/23/26) $6.03 Market capitalization $1.96 billion Revenue (TTM) $143.05 million 1-year price change 190%

Company snapshot

Nuvation Bio develops small molecule therapeutics for oncology, including CDK inhibitors (NUV-422), BET inhibitors (NUV-868), Wee1 kinase inhibitors (NUV-569), adenosine receptor antagonists (NUV-1182), and a proprietary drug-drug conjugate platform targeting ER-positive breast and ovarian cancers.

The firm operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical model focused on advancing therapeutic solutions for oncology.

Nuvation Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a diverse pipeline of targeted oncology drug candidates and a focus on novel mechanisms for cancer treatment. The company's strategy centers on advancing differentiated small molecule assets and a proprietary drug-drug conjugate platform to address unmet needs in solid and hematologic cancers. A robust R&D approach and a pipeline spanning multiple modalities position Nuvation Bio to compete in the evolving oncology therapeutics landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

The transaction was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, paired with an option exercise, and notably marks Markel's first reported sale in more than six years with the company. Just as importantly, she still holds more than 629,000 options, leaving her with significant exposure to Nuvation Bio's future upside.



The backdrop is especially interesting. Nuvation shares have surged roughly 190% over the past year, though they've also pulled back about 40% from their December highs, an example of just how volatile biotech stocks can be around regulatory milestones and investor sentiment. Recent momentum, however, has remained encouraging. The U.K.'s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency recently validated Eisai's application for taletrectinib, Nuvation's ROS1-positive lung cancer treatment, following earlier regulatory progress in Europe. The drug is already approved in the U.S., Japan, and China, extending the company's commercial footprint beyond its clinical pipeline.



For long-term investors, the more important story is whether Nuvation can keep turning regulatory wins into meaningful commercial growth. A preplanned insider sale carries far less weight than the execution of its oncology strategy, particularly as taletrectinib launches globally and the rest of the pipeline advances.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.