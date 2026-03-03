Nuvation Bio Stock Up 130% This Past Year as One Fund Discloses $3 Million Buy

Key Points

Knoll Capital Management added 473,591 shares of Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter; the estimated trade size was $2.93 million.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value increased by $7.88 million, reflecting both additional shares and price appreciation.

The post-trade stake stood at 1,498,591 shares valued at $13.43 million.

10 stocks we like better than Nuvation Bio ›

On February 17, 2026, Knoll Capital Management disclosed a purchase of 473,591 shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB), an estimated $2.93 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a February 17, 2026 SEC filing, Knoll Capital Management increased its position in Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) by 473,591 shares. The estimated transaction value is $2.93 million, based on the average closing price within the filing quarter. At quarter end, the fund held 1,498,591 shares, with the value of the position rising by $7.88 million from the previous report, reflecting both the additional purchase and price appreciation.

What else to know

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: ALDX: $28.36 million (13.2% of AUM) NYSE: BHVN: $26.29 million (12.3% of AUM) NYSE: NUVB: $13.43 million (6.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: AVDL: $12.93 million (6.0% of AUM) NYSEMKT: GLD: $12.68 million (5.9% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, NUVB shares were priced at $4.25, up 130% over the past year and far outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 16% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $1.4 billion Revenue (TTM) $26.75 million Net income (TTM) ($217.48 million) Price (as of Tuesday) $4.25

Company snapshot

Nuvation Bio develops oncology therapeutics, including small molecule inhibitors such as NUV-422 (CDK2/4/6 inhibitor), NUV-868 (BET inhibitor), NUV-569 (Wee1 kinase inhibitor), and an adenosine receptor inhibitor platform.

The firm operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical business model focused on advancing proprietary drug candidates through clinical development to address unmet needs in cancer treatment.

It focuses on developing oncology therapeutics to address unmet needs in cancer treatment.

Nuvation Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative oncology therapeutics. The company leverages a robust pipeline of small molecule inhibitors and drug conjugate platforms to address significant gaps in cancer care. With a strategy centered on advancing differentiated therapies for hard-to-treat cancers, Nuvation Bio aims to create a competitive edge through scientific innovation and targeted clinical development.

What this transaction means for investors

Knoll Capital’s portfolio is doubling down on commercial-stage oncology rather than pure preclinical hope.



Nuvation ended 2025 with $529.2 million in cash and marketable securities, and IBTROZI generated $15.7 million in fourth quarter net product revenue and $24.7 million for the year, not blockbuster numbers yet, but meaningful for a June launch. Adoption looks strong, with 432 patients started since mid 2025.



Though revenue is ramping, losses remain sizable. Full-year net loss totaled $204.6 million as R&D and commercialization spending scaled. That is typical for a company transitioning from pipeline to product, but execution now matters more than narrative.



Within the portfolio, ALDX and BHVN are larger biotech bets, but adding to NUVB pushes the fund deeper into clinical and commercial oncology risk rather than diversifying away from it.



For long-term investors, the thesis hinges on durable IBTROZI uptake and progress in the Phase 3 SIGMA trial. The balance sheet provides flexibility, but the question is whether commercialization momentum can outrun the burn.

Should you buy stock in Nuvation Bio right now?

Before you buy stock in Nuvation Bio, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nuvation Bio wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $523,599!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,118,640!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 951% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.