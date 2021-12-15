Markets
Nuvation Bio: NUV-422 Receives FDA Fast Track Designation

(RTTNews) - Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) said the FDA has granted Fast Track designation to NUV-422, a cyclin-dependent kinase 2/4/6 inhibitor, for the treatment of patients with high-grade gliomas, including glioblastoma multiforme. NUV-422 is the company's lead investigational CDK2/4/6 inhibitor program.

David Hung, founder, president, and CEO of Nuvation Bio, said" "Enrollment is ongoing in our expanded phase 1/2 monotherapy study of NUV-422 for the treatment of adults with recurrent or refractory high-grade gliomas and solid tumors. We look forward to continuing to work closely with the FDA to expedite the development of NUV-422 with data from the phase 1 portion of the study, which is on track for 2022."

