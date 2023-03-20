Markets
NuVasive Receives Expanded Clearance From FDA For Precice Limb Lengthening Solution

March 20, 2023 — 07:11 am EDT

(RTTNews) - NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) announced it received 510(k) clearance from the FDA for the use of its Precice all-internal limb lengthening solution to include pediatric patients. Precice is a magnetically adjustable technology that utilizes an external remote to non-invasively lengthen implants.

"Everyone faced with limb length discrepancy, especially pediatric patients, should have access to a non-invasive limb lengthening solution," said Pete Ligotti, leader of NuVasive Specialized Orthopedics.

NuVasive noted that the Precice nail has been implanted more than 15,000 times, by more than 2,000 surgeons, and in nearly 50 countries.

