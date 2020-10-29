NuVasive Q3 20 Earnings Conference Call At 4:30 PM ET

(RTTNews) - NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on October 29, 2020, to discuss Q3 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.nuvasive.com

To listen to the call, dial 1-877-407-9039 (US) or 1-201-689-8470 (International).

For a replay call, dial 1-844-512-2921 (US) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) with pin number: 13708396.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.