NuVasive (NUVA) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Margins Down

NuVasive, Inc. NUVA delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 43 cents in fourth-quarter 2022, up 7.5% year over year. However, the figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.2%.

The one-time adjustments include expenses associated with certain business transition costs and European medical device regulations.

GAAP EPS of 42 cents compared favorably with the year-ago loss of 71 cents.

In the full year, adjusted EPS were $1.98, up 17.9% from the year-ago period’s levels. However, the figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.9%.

Total Revenues

Revenues in the fourth quarter totaled $305.4 million, up 1.11% year over year on a reported basis and 4.8% at a constant exchange rate or CER. The top line, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8%.

Fourth quarter total net sales were driven by further adoption of new products and solid procedural volumes in the United States.

Total revenues for 2022 were $1.20 billion, up 5.5% from the year-ago period’s levels. The figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.8%.

Geographical & Segmental Details

In the reported quarter, U.S. Spinal Hardware business revenues rose 4.6% year over year to $167.8 million on continued growth in the Simplify Cervical Disc and C360 portfolios.

Revenues from the U.S. Surgical Support business were $69.2 million in the fourth quarter, flat year over year. Growth was partially offset by a decline in Biologics.

NuVasive, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

NuVasive, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NuVasive, Inc. Quote

International net sales for the third quarter were $68.4 million, representing a decline of 4.9% year over year (up 10.7% at CER).

Margin Details

In the reported quarter, gross profit fell 1.8% year over year to $214.7 million. The gross margin contracted 207 basis points (bps) to 70%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses fell 0.9% year over year to $159 million, whereas research and development (R&D) expenses rose 1.4% year over year to $25.6 million.

Overall adjusted operating profit was $29.9 million, down 8.2% year-ago figure. Adjusted operating margin saw a 99-bp contraction year over year to 9.8%.

Financial Details

The company exited 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $248.7 million, compared with $246.1 million at the end of 2021.

Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities at the end of 2022 was $169.1 million compared with the prior-year period’s $182.2 million.

2023 Guidance

NuVasive provided its guidance for full-year 2023.

The company expects 2023 net sales growth of 6-8% on an as-reported and constant-currency basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.28 billion.

Merger Deal

On February 9, 2023, NuVasive and Globus Medical entered into a definitive agreement to combine the companies in an all-stock transaction. The transaction is expected to complete in the middle of 2023, subject to the approval of the companies’ shareholders, regulatory approval, and other customary closing conditions

Our Take

NuVasive exited the fourth quarter of 2022 on a lower note, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s performance continues to be challenged by inflationary costs, supply chain disruptions, volatility in foreign exchange rates and the persistent COVID-led impact. Contraction o both margins is discouraging too.

On a positive note, strong sales performance across the U.S. Spinal Hardware and U.S. Surgical Support businesses instill optimism. The continued demand for the Simplified Cervical Disc and the Pulse platforms is also encouraging.

