NuVasive (NUVA), ISSGF Expand Tie-Up With Launch of 2 Studies

NuVasive, Inc. NUVA recently announced an extension to its existing long-term partnership with the International Spine Study Group Foundation (“ISSGF”) via the launch of two new clinical studies in the adult spinal deformity space. The studies are based on initial reports of an ongoing study by NuVasive and ISSGF favoring minimally invasive surgery (“MIS”) for the treatment of adult spinal deformity.

For investors’ note, the partnership expansion reflects the continuation of a tie-up which began in 2015 with a five-year prospective study to compare the outcomes between minimally invasive and open techniques for the treatment of adult spinal deformity.

With the recent initiation of the studies, NuVasive’s spine business is likely to get a significant boost on a global scale.

Significance of the Study Outcomes

The first one is a 10-year prospective study evaluating complex adult spinal deformity treated with MIS. This study, which earlier included comprehensive clinical and radiographic outcomes, is now expanded to also include measures of physiology and laboratory data.

The second study revolves around NuVasive’s VersaTie posterior fixation system, which is used in long posterior spinal fusion constructs for adult patients. This study is a prospective case-controlled analysis of the safety profile, clinical and radiographic outcomes, and implant performance of VersaTie.

The studies are expected to provide an opportunity to compare data with traditional open surgery, and they aim to aid surgeons in taking better decisions in order to improve patient care and outcomes. NuVasive’s management believes that the outcome of these studies will add value to its future spine care.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Research And Markets, the global market for MIS was estimated at $49 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $90.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.1%. Factors like fewer complications, faster recovery and minimal blood loss are expected to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the partnership extension seems to have been timed well.

Recent Developments

Of late, NuVasive has been witnessing few developments in this business arm.

The company, in February 2021, completed the buyout of Simplify Medical — the developer of the Simplify Cervical Artificial Disc for cervical total disc replacement.

NuVasive, during its fourth-quarter earnings call in the same month, confirmed that the company has been making continued progress with the commercialization of Pulse, the company’s integrated technology platform to enable better spine surgery. Further, NuVasive is currently on track to accelerate the scale of the launch and is planning for a global release of the platform. The company has also submitted its application for 510(k) clearance to the FDA and is expecting the CE approval in the first half of 2021.

NuVasive announced the study outcomes which validated single-position spine surgery as having significant advantages over traditional, open spinal fusion in January 2021. The results were published in The Spine Journal.

The company announced the unveiling of its C360 cervical spine portfolio in November 2020. This also included the commercial launch of the Anterior Cervical Plating system, which features the thinnest plate currently available in the market.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 102.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s 46.6% rise and the S&P 500’s 67.4% growth.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, NuVasive carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Hologic, Inc. HOLX, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. IDXX and Abbott Laboratories ABT.

Hologic’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 15.4%. The company presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

IDEXX’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 15.8%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Abbott’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 14.1%. The company presently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

