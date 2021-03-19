NuVasive (NUVA) Hits a New 52-Week High: What's Driving It?

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. NUVA reached a new 52-week high of $69.28 on Mar 18, before closing the session marginally lower at $ 67.23. The stock has rallied 14.9% since its fourth-quarter earnings announcement on Feb 25.

The company is witnessing an uptrend in its stock price, prompted by strong international growth, led by the Asia Pacific during the fourth quarter of 2020. Recent organizational restructuring plan looks impressive. The huge growth potential in the spine market and strong prospects in NuVasive’s international business are added benefits. Moreover, the recent announcement by NuVasive to expand its long-term partnership with the International Spine Study Group Foundation buoys optimism. However, persistent pricing pressure and poor solvency structure remain a concern.

Let’s delve deeper

Key Growth Catalysts

Strong Global Performance: We are upbeat about NuVasive holding a tremendous growth opportunity in the international region. In fourth-quarter 2020, the company registered an uptick of 8% year over year in international revenues on a reported basis and a 4.6% rise at constant exchange rate or CER. This was led by strong contributions from the Asia Pacific, which were driven by product launches in the cervical portfolio and lower pandemic-led impacts.

Spine Market Prospects Bright: We are optimistic about the huge growth possibilities in the spine market and NuVasive is currently leaving no stone unturned to capture this fast-growing space.

To continue with the momentum in the thriving spine market, NuVasive recently extended its partnership with the International Spine Study Group Foundation through the launch of two clinical studies focused on enhancing patient outcomes in adult spinal deformity surgery.

Organizational Restructuring Plan Looks Impressive: NuVasive’s new organizational and leadership structure for its global commercial operations as well as its product and services instills investor confidence in the stock. According to the company, these changes establish a new global commercial leader and bring together NuVasive's product and services teams under a single stable. This new plan is expected to further advance the execution of NuVasive's long-term strategy and its growth goals including doubling of its international net sales by 2024.

Downsides

Poor Solvency Structure: NuVasive exited fourth-quarter 2020 with cash and cash equivalents, and short-term marketable securities of $1.03 billion. Meanwhile, total debt came up to $1.42 billion, marking an increase from the third-quarter 2020 level of $1.41 billion. The reported quarter’s total debt was much higher than the cash and cash equivalent, and short-term marketable securities level. Moreover, the quarter’s total debt-to-capital ratio of 60.6% stands at a moderately high level right now. The overall data concludes that in terms of solvency level, the picture is quite discouraging for the company.

Pricing Pressure Continues to Persist: NuVasive is exposed to pricing pressure headwinds as it experiences declining prices for its products due to increasing competition in the spine market.

