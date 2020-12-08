NuVasive (NUVA) Focuses on Cervical Spine Portfolio Expansion

NuVasive, Inc. NUVA plans to feature its newly unveiled C360 cervical spine portfolios at the Cervical Spine Research Society (CSRS) 48th Annual Meeting. This comes close on the heels of its unveiling of the C360 cervical spine portfolio along with the commercial launch of the Anterior Cervical Plating (ACP) system that features the thinnest plate available in the market (1.6 mm).

Notably, the company has participated as a silver level sponsor at the CSRS Annual Meeting. This investment remains part of the company’s strategic plan to tap the growing market of cervical spine surgery.

The C360 Portfolio at a Glance

The company believes that the C360 portfolio that uses advanced technology for the anterior and posterior cervical spine will bring in better quality of care even in the most established area of spine. NuVasive expects C360 to provide an opportunity to procedurally integrate technology to support the cervical spine, just like its earlier success in lateral single-position surgery with X360.

The ACP system within C360 is targeted to reduce common postoperative complications such as dysphagia, malalignment and adjacent level ossification. This system enables customization of treatment versus the traditional one-size-fits-all approach.

ACP has three plate profiles and provides a wide array of implant length options to match a variety of patient anatomies and facilitates maximizing the distance from the adjacent levels. It also has a range of advanced screw offerings.

Another product offering under C360 is a posterior fixation system called Reline Cervical. This is expected to be commercially available in 2021.The C360 portfolio will also integrate advanced level access instrumentation, implants, enabling technologies and biologic materials into a procedural solution.

Market Prospect

Per a Spinal Surgery Devices report, this market is expected to witness CAGR of 5% during 2016 to 2021 and reach $16.6 billion. Accordingly, NuVasive is currently leaving no stone unturned to capture this fast-growing spine market.

According to NuVasive, the launch of C360 is part of the company’s long-term strategy to focus on a significant area of growth as cervical spine procedures comprise an approximately $2.6 billion segment

NuVasive Global Spine at this Moment

In November, the company received the FDA’s 510(k) clearance for its thoracolumbar interbody portfolio to include the treatment of multi-level sagittal deformities of the thoracolumbar spine. In September, the company announced limited launch of the new Precice Plate for use in limb lengthening and reconstruction procedures from NuVasive Specialized Orthopedics (NSO) for pediatrics or patients with small anatomy.

The company, in July, launched a campaign, Time to Evolve, to help provide less invasive surgical techniques. NuVasive also expanded its complex spine portfolio with the global commercial availability of Reline 3D (a posterior fixation system for patients suffering from pediatric spinal deformities) in June.

In May, NuVasive’s LessRay radiation reduction and workflow enhancement platform received a MedTech Breakthrough award. In the same month, the company announced the expansion of its Advanced Materials Science implant portfolio with the commercial launch of the Modulus XLIF Dual Sided Plate. NuVasive also received the FDA’s 510(k) clearances for Modulus ALIF and Cohere transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF)-O.

Additionally, NuVasive will continue its momentum in transforming the TLIF market by entering into alpha launches for coherent TLIF O and TLIF A.

Price Performance

Over the past six months, NuVasive has underperformed its industry. The stock has lost 28.7% against the industry's 8.4% rise.

