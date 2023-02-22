NuVasive, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA):

Earnings: $24.08 million in Q4 vs. -$36.74 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.42 in Q4 vs. -$0.71 in the same period last year. Excluding items, NuVasive, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $22.62 million or $0.43 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.51 per share Revenue: $305.45 million in Q4 vs. $302.08 million in the same period last year.

