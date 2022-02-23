NuVasive, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA):

Earnings: -$36.74 million in Q4 vs. $1.69 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.71 in Q4 vs. $0.03 in the same period last year. Excluding items, NuVasive, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $20.70 million or $0.40 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.48 per share Revenue: $302.08 million in Q4 vs. $291.81 million in the same period last year.

