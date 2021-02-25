NuVasive, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA):

-Earnings: $1.69 billion in Q4 vs. $29.88 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.03 in Q4 vs. $0.55 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, NuVasive, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $30.37 million or $0.59 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.55 per share -Revenue: $271.81 million in Q4 vs. $227.10 million in the same period last year.

