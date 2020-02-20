NuVasive, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $29.88 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $12.16 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, NuVasive, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $38.52 million or $0.73 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $310.35 million from $288.33 million last year.

NuVasive, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $38.52 Mln. vs. $36.12 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.73 vs. $0.69 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q4): $310.35 Mln vs. $288.33 Mln last year.

