NuVasive, Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA):

Earnings: -$1.98 million in Q3 vs. -$21.64 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.04 in Q3 vs. -$0.42 in the same period last year. Excluding items, NuVasive, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $28.33 million or $0.54 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.54 per share Revenue: $295.28 million in Q3 vs. $270.84 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.00 - $2.10

