NuVasive, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA):

-Earnings: -$21.64 million in Q3 vs. $5.87 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.42 in Q3 vs. $0.11 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, NuVasive, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $16.89 million or $0.32 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.54 per share -Revenue: $270.84 million in Q3 vs. $294.28 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.132 - $1.142 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $1.73 - $1.83

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.