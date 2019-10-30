NuVasive, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) reported earnings for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $11.01 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $15.92 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, NuVasive, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $30.87 million or $0.59 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $290.84 million from $271.30 million last year.

NuVasive, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $30.87 Mln. vs. $29.50 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.59 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q3): $290.84 Mln vs. $271.30 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.35- $2.40 Full year revenue guidance: $1.16 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.