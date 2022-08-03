NuVasive, Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA):

Earnings: -$0.89 million in Q2 vs. $1.80 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.02 in Q2 vs. $0.03 in the same period last year. Excluding items, NuVasive, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $24.84 million or $0.47 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.56 per share Revenue: $310.45 million in Q2 vs. $294.83 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.15 - $2.45

