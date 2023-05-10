NuVasive, Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA):

Earnings: -$1.01 million in Q1 vs. $19.20 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.02 in Q1 vs. $0.35 in the same period last year. Excluding items, NuVasive, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $24.76 million or $0.47 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.43 per share Revenue: $307.71 million in Q1 vs. $290.76 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.