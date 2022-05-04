NuVasive, Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA):

Earnings: $19.20 million in Q1 vs. -$7.51 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.35 in Q1 vs. -$0.15 in the same period last year. Excluding items, NuVasive, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $28.16 million or $0.54 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.39 per share Revenue: $290.76 million in Q1 vs. $271.25 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.15 - $2.45

