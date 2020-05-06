NuVasive, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $5.30 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $9.39 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, NuVasive, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $25.43 million or $0.48 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.4% to $259.88 million from $274.78 million last year.

NuVasive, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $25.43 Mln. vs. $27.61 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.48 vs. $0.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q1): $259.88 Mln vs. $274.78 Mln last year.

