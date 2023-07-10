Nuvasive Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for NUVA

In trading on Monday, shares of Nuvasive Inc (Symbol: NUVA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.53, changing hands as high as $41.91 per share. Nuvasive Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NUVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NUVA's low point in its 52 week range is $35.17 per share, with $54.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.55.

