Nuvasive Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for NUVA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Nuvasive Inc (Symbol: NUVA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.23, changing hands as high as $55.89 per share. Nuvasive Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NUVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NUVA's low point in its 52 week range is $45.45 per share, with $71.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.82.

