NuVasive: FDA Approves Expanded Indications Of Attrax Putty - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) has received FDA 510(k) clearance for expanded indications of use for Attrax Putty with its thoracolumbar interbody portfolio for spine surgery. The NuVasive Attrax Putty is a synthetic, bioactive and osteoconductive bone void filler designed to drive bone fusion. With the clearance, Attrax Putty can now be used with the company's procedurally integrated thoracolumbar interbody portfolio.

"The expanded indications of Attrax Putty with thoracolumbar implants support the clinical efficacy of Attrax Putty and highlight the comparative clinical advantage over competitive biologic offerings in the market," said Ryan Donahoe, chief technology officer at NuVasive.

