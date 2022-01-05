Markets
NUVA

NuVasive: FDA Approves Expanded Indications Of Attrax Putty - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) has received FDA 510(k) clearance for expanded indications of use for Attrax Putty with its thoracolumbar interbody portfolio for spine surgery. The NuVasive Attrax Putty is a synthetic, bioactive and osteoconductive bone void filler designed to drive bone fusion. With the clearance, Attrax Putty can now be used with the company's procedurally integrated thoracolumbar interbody portfolio.

"The expanded indications of Attrax Putty with thoracolumbar implants support the clinical efficacy of Attrax Putty and highlight the comparative clinical advantage over competitive biologic offerings in the market," said Ryan Donahoe, chief technology officer at NuVasive.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NUVA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular