Markets
NUVL

Nuvalent's NDA For Zidesamtinib In ROS1-Positive NSCLC Accepted By FDA

November 19, 2025 — 10:36 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nuvalent, Inc. (NUVL) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted for filing its New Drug Application (NDA) for zidesamtinib, an investigational ROS1-selective inhibitor, for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic ROS1-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who received at least 1 prior ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI). The application has been assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of September 18, 2026. Nuvalent's NDA submission is based on results for TKI pre-treated patients with advanced ROS1-positive NSCLC enrolled in the global registrational ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Zidesamtinib is currently being investigated in the ARROS-1 trial (NCT05118789), a first-in-human Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced ROS1-positive NSCLC and other solid tumors.

NUVL closed Wednesday's regular trading at $107.13, up $2.89 or 2.77%. But in after-hours trading, the stock dropped $2.13 or 1.99%.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NUVL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.