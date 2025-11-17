Nuvalent Shares Jump 14% After Positive Pivotal ALKOVE-1 Trial Results In ALK-Positive NSCLC

(RTTNews) - Nuvalent, Inc. (NUVL) surged 14.24% to $110.24, up $13.74, following an announcement of strong topline data from its pivotal ALKOVE-1 trial evaluating neladalkib (NVL-655) in TKI-pretreated patients with ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The results showed meaningful improvements in response rates and durability, positioning neladalkib as a potential best-in-class ALK inhibitor in a heavily pretreated setting.

The trial data excited investors and triggered heavy trading volume in NUVL shares. The stock's 52-week range is $55.30 - $110.24.

