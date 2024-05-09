Nuvalent Q1 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Nuvalent, Inc. (NUVL) Thursday reported a wider net loss for the first quarter compared to the prior year.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company reported loss of $44.48 million for the first quarter, compared to $25.19 million in the previous year.

On a per-share basis, loss was $0.69 per share, wider than $0.44 last year.

On average, 9 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report loss of $0.68 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

James Porter, CEO of Nuvalent said, "We expect to share clinical updates from our parallel lead programs for ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC at a medical meeting in the second half of the year and are on-track to dose the first patient in our HER2 program this year."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.