Nuvalent Promotes Henry Pelish To Chief Scientific Officer

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Nuvalent, Inc. (NUVL) announced Thursday that Henry Pelish has been promoted to Chief Scientific Officer. In this role, Pelish will continue to oversee discovery and early-stage development activities. He currently serves as Senior Vice President, Drug Discovery.

Pelish contributed to the creation of Nuvalent and joined as Biology lead in 2018, overseeing the discovery and early-stage development of zidesamtinib, NVL-655 and NVL-330 and ongoing research and discovery efforts.

Prior to joining Nuvalent, Pelish was a group leader in the laboratory of Professor Matthew Shair at Harvard University.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.